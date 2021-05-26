BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIOL. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BIOL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,360,037. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at $387,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

