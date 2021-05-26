Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,952 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,488. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

