Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the April 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $43,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GRF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

