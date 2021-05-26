Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Update

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the April 29th total of 347,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HCMC stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 2,066,824,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,744,750. Healthier Choices Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Healthier Choices Management alerts:

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor. The company sells its e-liquid under the Vape Store brand name; and offers its products through nine retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthier Choices Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthier Choices Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.