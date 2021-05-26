Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 564.7% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PUBGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $17.07.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

