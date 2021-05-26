Apriem Advisors Has $914,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron by 16.8% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Chevron by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

CVX stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.61. 234,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,720,943. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $201.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.