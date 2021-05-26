Navalign LLC Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $19.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,382.35. 32,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,578. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,291.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,993.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.