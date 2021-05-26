Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 1,137 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $22.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,385.83. 41,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,578. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,291.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,993.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

