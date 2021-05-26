Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,838. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $443.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average is $214.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

