Sector Gamma AS Cuts Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Sector Gamma AS lessened its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,159 shares during the quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.90% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 109,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 31,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.61 million, a PE ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

