Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Tops $0.0111

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $592,242.11 and approximately $39,998.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00061088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00355789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00188778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.15 or 0.00853619 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

