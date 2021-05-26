Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 4.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.06% of Centene worth $22,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Centene by 4.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Centene by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Centene by 35.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 79,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,062. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

