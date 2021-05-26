NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion-$6.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $640.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $628.00. 8,783,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,253,706. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $593.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.98. The company has a market cap of $390.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $648.57.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

