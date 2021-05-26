Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $31,193.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.51 or 0.00153400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00081263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.33 or 0.00980402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.30 or 0.09948382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00092427 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

DGX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,672 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

