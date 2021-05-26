VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,550,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,550,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,703,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 4,449,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,930. The company has a market capitalization of $376.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

