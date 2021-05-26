Insider Selling: Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,317,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James I. Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,573. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.94) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

