CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $325,350 in the last 90 days. 9.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 48,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.57 million, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.40. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

