Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Telenor ASA (TELNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS: TELNY) recently:

5/22/2021 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

5/15/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

5/11/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/5/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/5/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/30/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

4/28/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/8/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

4/7/2021 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

4/6/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 61,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,560. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.