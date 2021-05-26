Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Telenor ASA (TELNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS: TELNY) recently:
- 5/22/2021 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “
5/15/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 5/11/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/5/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/5/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/30/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/30/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
4/28/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 4/28/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/27/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
4/8/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/7/2021 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 61,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,560. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.79%.
