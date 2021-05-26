First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 469 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $875.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,707. The company has a 50-day moving average of $828.20 and a 200-day moving average of $743.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $881.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

