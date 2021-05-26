Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 448,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,414. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

