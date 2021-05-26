iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Increased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.08. The stock had a trading volume of 183,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,424. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.92 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

