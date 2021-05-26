Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 313,276 shares of company stock worth $28,379,787. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.57. 30,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,463. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.