Holloway Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $214.03. 75,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.78 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

