Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.20. 77,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,793. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

