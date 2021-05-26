Shell Asset Management Co. Has $14.59 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,093. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.23.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.55. 13,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,147. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.60 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

