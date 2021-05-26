Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 83,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,861. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,248 shares of company stock worth $10,910,745. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exelixis by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,911,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

