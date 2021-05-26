Hosking Partners LLP Sells 12,487 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $25,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. 16,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $79.59.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.