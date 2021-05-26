Analyzing American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) & Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Axle & Manufacturing and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 2 5 2 0 2.00 Visteon 3 5 4 0 2.08

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $10.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.67%. Visteon has a consensus target price of $110.56, suggesting a potential downside of 5.61%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than Visteon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Visteon shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $4.71 billion 0.26 -$561.30 million $0.14 76.93 Visteon $2.55 billion 1.29 -$56.00 million $0.97 120.75

Visteon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Axle & Manufacturing. American Axle & Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -0.45% 18.63% 1.03% Visteon -0.19% 8.86% 1.97%

Summary

Visteon beats American Axle & Manufacturing on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has technology development agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.