Digital Insurance Token Trading Down 32.3% This Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $460,289.36 and approximately $26,177.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.96 or 0.00678916 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002765 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

