Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the April 29th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sibling Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 97,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,263. Sibling Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Sibling Group Company Profile

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.

