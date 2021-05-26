Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the April 29th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sibling Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 97,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,263. Sibling Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Sibling Group Company Profile
