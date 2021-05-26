Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

REDFY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,931. Rediff.com India has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

About Rediff.com India

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

