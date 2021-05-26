Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
REDFY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,931. Rediff.com India has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.
About Rediff.com India
Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Rediff.com India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rediff.com India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.