Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Update

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the April 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPHS stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Sophiris Bio has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

