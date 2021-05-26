Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Update

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the April 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPHS stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Sophiris Bio has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About Sophiris Bio
