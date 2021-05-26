Sumeet Singh Paul Sells 4,000 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sumeet Singh Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Sumeet Singh Paul sold 8,000 shares of PCTEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $53,280.00.

PCTEL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.31.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

PCTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in PCTEL by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 146,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PCTEL by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PCTEL by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

