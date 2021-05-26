Insider Buying: Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Portfolio Manager Buys 3,720 Shares of Stock

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
IIM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 97,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,947. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $16.17.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.