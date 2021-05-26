Insider Buying: Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Portfolio Manager Buys 3,720 Shares of Stock

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IIM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 97,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,947. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $16.17.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,494 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.