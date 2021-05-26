GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $326.63 million-$329.38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.61 million.

Shares of NYSE:GOTU traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,593,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,499,979. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of -1.28. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $149.05.

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

