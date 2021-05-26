Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells $253,487.34 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 24,327 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $253,487.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,517.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $193,864.10.

On Thursday, May 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 20,077 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $210,206.19.

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $444,011.55.

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,407. The stock has a market cap of $360.02 million, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

