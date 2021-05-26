Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,284. The company has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

