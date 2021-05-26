Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $441.44. The company had a trading volume of 77,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.84. Intuit has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $442.71.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.74.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.