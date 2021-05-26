CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $47.31 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.14. 58,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,697. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.08 and a 200 day moving average of $230.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

