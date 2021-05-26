Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sysco by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 134,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of -162.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.