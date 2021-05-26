Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,053 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,198 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $638,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 67.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,397,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $167,535,000 after buying an additional 562,404 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 51,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.74. 405,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

