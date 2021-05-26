Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.72. The stock had a trading volume of 151,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $359.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

