Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.43.

Shares of DG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.97. 81,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.38 and a 200 day moving average of $205.90. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

