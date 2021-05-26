Shell Asset Management Co. Has $21.38 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 34.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49,788 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.34. 64,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.