Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Purchased by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Cimarex Energy makes up about 1.2% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.08% of Cimarex Energy worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.30. 4,581,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,302. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

