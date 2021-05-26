Prospect Hill Management LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prospect Hill Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.3% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Zoetis by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $310,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 345,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 42.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $175.32. 1,590,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,777. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.31. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.40 and a 12 month high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

