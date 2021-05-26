Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acuity Brands makes up approximately 0.5% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,242.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 73,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYI stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.62. 776,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.35. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

