Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Position Raised by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,550 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services accounts for 3.3% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after acquiring an additional 899,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 889,226 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,651,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

