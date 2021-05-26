Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after buying an additional 1,029,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after buying an additional 806,717 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.50. 39,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,717. The stock has a market cap of $151.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

