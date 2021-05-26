salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.40. 122,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,326. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average of $227.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

